'Plant For Pakistan' Drive In Full Swing
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) As part of 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign, the tree plantation by the Parks and Horticulture
Authority (PHA) is in full swing in the city.
According to PHA press release issued here on Sunday, the initiative has been extended
to other tehsils of Sargodha, with a focus to make the region greener and more sustainable.
During a visit to Bhalwal, PHA Director General Tauqueer Haider Kazmi planted saplings
at the AC office and provided 300 saplings to the Municipal Committee Bhalwal, assuring
them of further support.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG PHA said the tree plantation drive, which was launched
to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day, had gained momentum across various
tehsils of Sargodha.
Stressing the need for campaign, he said that it aligns with the vision of Chief Minister
Punjab Maryam Nawaz to make Punjab greener and beautiful.
Kazmi said the PHA Sargodha had been actively involved in the campaign since August 1,
providing free saplings to the public and offering guidance on tree care.
The goal is to ensure the long-term survival of planted trees and contribute significantly
to environmental conservation, he added.
Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal tehsil, Saad bin Khalid and other local dignitaries
appreciated the PHA's efforts.
