'Plant For Pakistan' Drive Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:09 PM

'Plant for Pakistan' drive launched

A week-long 'Plant for Pakistan' drive would be held here from Aug 8 to 14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A week-long 'Plant for Pakistan' drive would be held here from Aug 8 to 14.

Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Ali Sahoo inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling at Fort Qasim Bagh here on Thursday.

While addressing on the occasion, he said 31 points have been set up and 15000 saplings would be distributed free of cost among citizens across the division.

He said at least 460,000 trees would be planted during monsoon season.

He urged citizens to play their role by planting at least one tree outside their house,offices.

However,he stressed that it was direly needed to devise a strategy for ensuring survival of the planted saplings.

