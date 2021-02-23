Plant for Pakistan drive launched in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan clean and green, "Plant for Pakistan" drive launched by District Administration Dir Lower on Tuesday across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (R) Aun Haider Gondal inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling at Girls Higher Secondary school Mian Banda. So far 1.42 million saplings had been distributed among general public and farmers for plantation in their houses and areas.

The DC directed all Divisional Forest Officer and DEOs Male and Female to provide saplings to all head of line departments and ensure maximum plantation across the district.

Meanwhile as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower all Assistant Commissioners launched the plantation drive in their respective jurisdictions.

The district administration had also deployed Tiger Forces volunteers at various areas for plantation to make the drive a success.