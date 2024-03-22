'Plant for Pakistan' drive reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Punjab Local Governments Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian, reviewed the pace of the “Plant for Pakistan” drive here on Friday.

Special Secretary Local Governments Asia Gul, Director General Shafaat Ali and Secretary Local Governments board Barakullah besides chief officers and assistant directors from across Punjab participated through video link.

The Local Governments Secretary expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the local governments on the first day of the campaign and directed local bodies, who have not achieved the desired target, to improve their performance. He emphasized that there should not be any question of poor performance in the plantation campaign launched under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The secretary warned that departmental action would be taken if plantation targets were not achieved. He emphasized that in any case the target of planting 1.5 miliom trees must be met. “All local bodies should plant saplings as per the daily target and update its details regularly on the dashboard”, he directed.

Shakeel Ahmed Mian said that local governments have a central role in making the “Plant for Pakistan” drive a success. “It is also a national and social duty to make the plantation drive a success”, he stressed.

The Local Government Secretary said that the real job is not to plant a sapling but its care and protection. “So the plants should be taken care of until they become a tree”, he concluded.