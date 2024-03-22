'Plant For Pakistan' Drive Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Punjab Local Governments Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian, reviewed the pace of the “Plant for Pakistan” drive here on Friday.
Special Secretary Local Governments Asia Gul, Director General Shafaat Ali and Secretary Local Governments board Barakullah besides chief officers and assistant directors from across Punjab participated through video link.
The Local Governments Secretary expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the local governments on the first day of the campaign and directed local bodies, who have not achieved the desired target, to improve their performance. He emphasized that there should not be any question of poor performance in the plantation campaign launched under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The secretary warned that departmental action would be taken if plantation targets were not achieved. He emphasized that in any case the target of planting 1.5 miliom trees must be met. “All local bodies should plant saplings as per the daily target and update its details regularly on the dashboard”, he directed.
Shakeel Ahmed Mian said that local governments have a central role in making the “Plant for Pakistan” drive a success. “It is also a national and social duty to make the plantation drive a success”, he stressed.
The Local Government Secretary said that the real job is not to plant a sapling but its care and protection. “So the plants should be taken care of until they become a tree”, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Draft policy to be prepared on production of LIQUID GAS from Thar coal: Minister7 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to ensure affordable food prices7 minutes ago
-
Two butchers held for selling meat at exorbitant rates7 minutes ago
-
Tribunal dismisses appeal against acceptance of Yasmin Rashid's nomination papers7 minutes ago
-
Glacier skid in Naran valley damages eight hotels, road closed at multiple locations7 minutes ago
-
Wah police busts gang involved in motorcycle snatching and street crimes7 minutes ago
-
Over 170,000 food hampers provided to poor families in DG Khan7 minutes ago
-
Governor to confer civil awards to 15 individuals7 minutes ago
-
District Revenue Review Committee meeting emphasizes citizen services and agricultural issues7 minutes ago
-
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police conducts crackdown on illegal Gold mining along Indus River17 minutes ago
-
AD&SJ plants sapling at Darul Aman17 minutes ago