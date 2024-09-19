Plant For Pakistan Drive To Promote Environmental Protection, Says DPO
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz said that the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign aimed to promote environmental protection and highlight the importance of tree-plantation in the district.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz expressed these views while planting a sapling at Police Lines under the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign.
DSP Headquarters Ejaz Maswan was also present at the inauguration ceremony.
The campaign included the plantation of various fruit-bearing and shady trees, such as mango, jamun (Java plum), mulberry, and neem. Female police officers also participated in the drive by planting saplings in the Police Lines.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz stated that initially, 500 saplings were being planted in various police stations, including the Police Lines. He further emphasized that the aim of the tree plantation drive was to provide a green and healthy environment for future generations.
