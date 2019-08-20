UrduPoint.com
'Plant For Pakistan' Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign Launched At KMU

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid along with heads of various institutions, faculty and admin staff inaugurated Prime Minister's "Plant for Pakistan" monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at main campus of the university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid along with heads of various institutions, faculty and admin staff inaugurated Prime Minister's "Plant for Pakistan" monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at main campus of the university.

Later on while talking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid said that Pakistan was facing enormous environmental challenges and it was the seventh dangerous country around the globe in terms of universal climate changes therefore to overcome these challenges trees can contribute to the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, conserving soil and supporting wildlife.

He said that tree plantation campaign was launched just before the onset of the monsoons so that the saplings can get plenty of water to grow smoothly.

He added that tree plantation was an activity that we can all participate for improving our environment and to secure our new generations from the future's environmental threats.

It was the need of hour to make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, every one of us is needed to take part in plantation campaign and play our part as a responsible citizen.

The VC said that plants will be planted in all campuses of the university during this week long campaign. The purpose of the campaign was to encourage our faculty, admin staff and especially students to collectively plant trees with national cause and spirit, he added.

He said there was a dire need for measures to control environmental pollution and protect human lives, adding that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution. He has directed all heads of constituent institutes to take part in the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign by planting sapling in their respective institutions.

