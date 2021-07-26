Plant for Pakistan week to be celebrated from Aug 1: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday said that Plant for Pakistan week would be celebrated from August 1 and saplings of different species would be planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday said that Plant for Pakistan week would be celebrated from August 1 and saplings of different species would be planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices.

Under the program, a mega event would be organized on August 7 in which a target has been set to plant a total of nearly 200,000 saplings across Rawalpindi district.

The commissioner further said that tree plantation was an activity in which all the citizens could participate and play a role to improve the environment.

It is need of hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Amir Aqiq Khan, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Arif Umar Aziz, Director Local Government Amna Rafiq, Director General PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Chief Conservator Forest and officers of other departments concerned participated in the meeting held here at Commissioner Office.

Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah further said that that trees helped control environmental pollution, provide oxygen, improve air quality and conserve soil.

The administration was making all-out efforts to make maximum public and private places green so that natural environment could be restored, he said.

He directed the officers of the Forest Department and PHA to grow local plants in their nurseries. Indigenous flora should be reinstated in order to attract their resident birds, he added.

He further said that people from all walks of life would be involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness would be spread to achieve the target.