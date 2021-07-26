UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plant For Pakistan Week To Be Celebrated From Aug 1: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 09:41 PM

Plant for Pakistan week to be celebrated from Aug 1: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday said that Plant for Pakistan week would be celebrated from August 1 and saplings of different species would be planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Monday said that Plant for Pakistan week would be celebrated from August 1 and saplings of different species would be planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices.

Under the program, a mega event would be organized on August 7 in which a target has been set to plant a total of nearly 200,000 saplings across Rawalpindi district.

The commissioner further said that tree plantation was an activity in which all the citizens could participate and play a role to improve the environment.

It is need of hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Amir Aqiq Khan, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Arif Umar Aziz, Director Local Government Amna Rafiq, Director General PHA, Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Chief Conservator Forest and officers of other departments concerned participated in the meeting held here at Commissioner Office.

Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah further said that that trees helped control environmental pollution, provide oxygen, improve air quality and conserve soil.

The administration was making all-out efforts to make maximum public and private places green so that natural environment could be restored, he said.

He directed the officers of the Forest Department and PHA to grow local plants in their nurseries. Indigenous flora should be reinstated in order to attract their resident birds, he added.

He further said that people from all walks of life would be involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness would be spread to achieve the target.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi August Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UN pushes for transformation of global food system ..

23 seconds ago

US ready to join hands with Pakistan on climate ch ..

24 seconds ago

Rockets coach Flower out of Hundred match with Cov ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan situation threatens security interests of r ..

9 minutes ago

PTI to fulfill promises with Kashmiris : Gandapur

58 minutes ago

Inclusive education of children with disabilities ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.