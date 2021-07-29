'Plant for Pakistan' week will celebrate from Aug 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, the district administration has finalized arrangements to celebrate 'Plant for Pakistan' week which would start from Aug 1.

The saplings of different species would be planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices.

According to a district administration spokesman, under the program, a mega event would be organized on Aug 7 in which a target has been set to plant a total of nearly 200,000 saplings across Rawalpindi district.

He said that tree plantation is an activity in which all the citizens can participate and play a role to improve the environment. It is need of the hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign, he added.

He said, trees help control environmental pollution, improve air quality and conserve soil. The administration was making all-out efforts to make maximum public and private places green so that the natural environment could be restored, he said.

He informed that the Commissioner had directed the officers of the Forest Department and PHA to grow local plants in their nurseries.

He further said that the people from all walks of life would be involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness would be spread to achieve the target.