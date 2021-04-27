Plant population 17500-20000 per acre suitable for Apr 20-May 10 cotton sowing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to maintain plant population within the range of 17,500 to 20,000 per acre with each plant separated by 9-12 inches for the cotton sowing from Apr 20 to May 10 for better production results.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, agriculture spokesman said that farmers should select fertile land and sow only the registered cotton varieties including IUB-13, FH-142, MNH-886, Nayab-878, BS-15 and non-Bt variety Nayab Kiran.

Other registered, the spokesman added, be selected keeping in view the local conditions including weather and soil. Ten per cent of cotton area must be covered by non-Bt varieties to prevent chances of pest developing resistance against Bt varieties.

Fur-free seed of 75 per cent germination be sown at the rate of six (6) kilogram per acre while the seed having fur be sown at the rate of eight (8) kilogram per acre. Seed must be treated with some pesticides and some suitable anti-fungus for safety against sucking pests like white fly for a month and other diseases.

Sowing be done preferably on ridges by machine or by hand. In case of sowing by drill, a distance of 2.

5 feet be maintain between rows. When the plant height reach one to two feet then farmers should put soil on plants' lower portion covering first, third, fifth row and so on leaving the middle rows unattended.

Cotton sown on beds ensures easy application of fertilizers, saves crop from excess water or rain and removal of weeds becomes easy.

First water be applied on crop sown by drill some 30-35 days after sowing and rest be done after every twelve or fifteen days. In case of cotton sown on beds, first water be applied 3-4 days after sowing, while second, third and fourth water be applied maintaining a duration of 6-7 days while rest of the water applications should be done after every twelve (12) days.

Trimming i.e removal of diseased or weaker plants, be done within 20-25 days after sowing, or before first water application or after the dry hoeing. The process, however, should be completed in one session.

Spokesman said that agriculture department has arranged registered seed sufficient for 200,000 acre area which is available with Punjab Seed Corporation at a subsidized price of Rs 1000 per bag.