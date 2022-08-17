'Plant trees for prosperity' drive launched

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional administration on Wednesday launched "Plant Trees for Prosperity" campaign across the Multan division.

Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak inaugurated the drive by planting saplings at his office.

The commissioner said that monsoon plantation campaign would continue till November.

He urged the people from all walks of life to fulfill their national responsibility by providing a clean environment to the new generation.

It was important to develop a plant protection system for the success of the campaign, Khattak said, while also ordering an audit of last year's plantation drive and demanding a report on that.

Khattak said that plantation campaign should not be viewed as a government campaign, rather everyone should come forward and play their role.

Divisional Forest Officer Tariq Mahmood said that plantation target was set at over 1.8 million saplings across the entire division.

Forest department had planted 214,490 saplings in Multan division in one and a half month, he mentioned.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners Ayub Bukhari and Muhammad Shafiq accompanied him.

