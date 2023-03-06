UrduPoint.com

Plantation: 82pc Target Achieved, Says Forest Officer

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Plantation: 82pc target achieved, says forest officer

District Forest Officer Sialkot Naeem Ishaq has said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, 82 per cent of the target has been achieved so far with the full support of all departments to achieve the plantation goals.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :District Forest Officer Sialkot Naeem Ishaq has said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, 82 per cent of the target has been achieved so far with the full support of all departments to achieve the plantation goals.

While giving details regarding plantation, he said that under the supervision of deputy commissioner Sialkot, the monitoring process is under way on a daily basis to achieve the target of planting 177,000 saplings.

The district forest officer said that targets had been given to Pakistan Army, Department of Local Government, education, Health, Population Welfare, Agriculture, Livestock, Private Colleges, Land Owners for plantation.

He said that saplings are being provided to them from government nurseries while thousands of new saplings are also being planted on forest department lands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Education Government Of Punjab Population Welfare Agriculture Sialkot All From Government

Recent Stories

1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Cou ..

1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Council project

3 minutes ago
 France's AMX-10RC Armored Vehicles to Arrive in Uk ..

France's AMX-10RC Armored Vehicles to Arrive in Ukraine This Week - Defense Auth ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Embassy in Peru sends aid to quake victims ..

Turkish Embassy in Peru sends aid to quake victims in T�rkiye

3 minutes ago
 Turkish stocks end Monday with gains

Turkish stocks end Monday with gains

3 minutes ago
 PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

39 minutes ago
 PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of I ..

PTI files plea in LHC against ban on coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.