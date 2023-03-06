Plantation: 82pc target achieved, says forest officer

District Forest Officer Sialkot Naeem Ishaq has said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, 82 per cent of the target has been achieved so far with the full support of all departments to achieve the plantation goals.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :District Forest Officer Sialkot Naeem Ishaq has said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, 82 per cent of the target has been achieved so far with the full support of all departments to achieve the plantation goals.

While giving details regarding plantation, he said that under the supervision of deputy commissioner Sialkot, the monitoring process is under way on a daily basis to achieve the target of planting 177,000 saplings.

The district forest officer said that targets had been given to Pakistan Army, Department of Local Government, education, Health, Population Welfare, Agriculture, Livestock, Private Colleges, Land Owners for plantation.

He said that saplings are being provided to them from government nurseries while thousands of new saplings are also being planted on forest department lands.