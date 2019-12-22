UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Activity At Govt Home Economics College

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Plantation activity at Govt Home Economics College

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::A plantation activity, in connection with Clean and Green programme, was carried out here at the Government Home Economics College for Women.

Principal Dr Naheed Qadir, Principal Girls Degree College Ayyub Research Dr Saira Khanum, Principal Government College for Women Gulshan Colony Tasneem Zahoor and a large number of students took part in the activity.

They planted saplings in the college courtyard. The college principal said that trees were beauty of the ground and they play major role in elimination of environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Gulshan Women Government

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.