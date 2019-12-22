Plantation activity at Govt Home Economics College

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::A plantation activity, in connection with Clean and Green programme, was carried out here at the Government Home Economics College for Women.

Principal Dr Naheed Qadir, Principal Girls Degree College Ayyub Research Dr Saira Khanum, Principal Government College for Women Gulshan Colony Tasneem Zahoor and a large number of students took part in the activity.

They planted saplings in the college courtyard. The college principal said that trees were beauty of the ground and they play major role in elimination of environmental pollution.