Plantation afoot in six cities of Balochistan under 10BTTP: Amin Aslam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said that plantation was continued in six cities of Balochistan under 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project (10BTTP).

While briefing the media after his visit to Ziarat here, the SAPM said that the 10BTTP would help to overcome global climate change challenges.

He said people were facing drainage problems and it was the responsibility of provincial government to resolve the issues of sewerage and pick up garbage, adding, a comprehensive system was being evolved in collaboration with the provincial governments for the disposal of waste.

The SAPM said the world was making the sewage water reusable after purifying.

He said work is underway on different projects including purification of waste water.