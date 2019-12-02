Plantation at Shah Abdul Latif University

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof. Dr Parveen Shah on Monday planted a sapling of permanent flowers at the administration block of the university

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur , Prof. Dr Parveen Shah on Monday planted a sapling of permanent flowers at the administration block of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said plantation and beautification reflect the aesthetic sense because beautification was an art in the horticulture.

She appreciated the endeavor of Plantation and beautification section for launching a campaign to beautify the campus.

Chairman, Plantation and Beautification Section Professor Ahsan Ali Soomro briefed the vice chancellor about the campaign to beautify the campus.