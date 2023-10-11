Plantation basic need of our society: DC

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Aqeeli said on Wednesday that plantation is a basic need of our society to keep the environment clean and green

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Aqeeli said on Wednesday that plantation is a basic need of our society to keep the environment clean and green.

He expressed these views while planting saplings in connection with the planting campaign after inaugurating the drinking water tank installed with the support of the Pak Green Foundation in Ibne Rushd Government Girls College Mirpurkhas.

He said that it is very important to cultivate the plants after planting, so the school administration should take steps to care for and grow the plants so that these plants become big trees and help to improve the environment.

He directed the College Principal Professor Tamkeen Fatima to ensure a better environment for the promotion of quality education for the better future of girls in the college.

On this occasion, Tamkeen Fatima informed about the problems faced by the college and said that steps should be taken to remove the encroachments around the college, on which the Commissioner assured that the encroachment problems will be resolved.

Regional Director of Colleges Mir Chand Oad, Director of Information Mirpurkhas Ghulam Raza Khoso, Additional Director of Colleges Madam Shireen, Chairman of Green Pak Foundation Mohammad Nawaz Khan, Superintendent of Ibne Rushd Colleges Shakeel Ahmad Khoso, teachers and related officers were present.

