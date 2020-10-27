Plantation best mean to cope with environmental degradation: Deputy Speaker

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan Tuesday said the tree plantation was imperative to cope with effects of increasing environmental changes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan Tuesday said the tree plantation was imperative to cope with effects of increasing environmental changes.

Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran, he said, the incumbent government was taking cogent steps for promoting afforestation to materialize the dream of green and clean Pakistan.

He said in the very first speech, the Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed for upgradation of the environment through tree plantation which was effectively followed by the people, especially the students.

He was addressing a day-long conference held here at a local hotel in connection with Climate Risks and Children Future organized by Community Uplift Program (CUP) and Research and Development Program (RDP).

At the occasion Country Coordinator Shehzadi Kiran, CUP Chief Executive Colonel (retd) Iftikharur Rehman, RDF Pakistan Chief Executive Ashfaq Soomro and CE Rashid Mujahid Hussain were also present.

The deputy speaker said for the first time through KHN, Germany such conferences were being arranged in Pakistan to inform children and youth about environment degradation while in Baluchistan and Punjab such conferences were already been conducted.

Pakistan was on fifth position with regard to environmental changes that has also suffered from massive floods, earthquakes and heatwaves during last fifteen years. He lamented that the population blast has badly affected the natural resources to a concerning level.

The use of pesticides and urea in excessive amount was not only contaminating the water resources but garbage and smoke emitting factories were also causing environmental degradation. With massive plantation, he said we can contain damages to our environment.

He lauded the institutions working for afforestation and said sensitizing the people on such important issues was a great service to people and the country.

Earlier, Country Coordinator Shezadi Kiran and CUP CE Colonel (retd) Iftikaharur Rehman in their addresses threw detailed light on pros and cons of their institution and stressed upon plantation to frustrate the impacts of environmental degradation.