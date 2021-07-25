Plantation best solution to reduce pollution: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Maximum plantation is required for making the environment pollution-free and turning the Prime Minister's 10 billion Tree Tsunami dream into a reality.

This was stated by MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar while planting a sapling at Government Girls Degree College Ayyub Research Centre under the Clean & Green Pakistan programme.

Principal Dr Saira Khanum and faculty members were also present.

He appealed to the citizens to plant maximum saplings, as plantation was the best way to lower the pollution level in the country. All segments of society should take part in the plantation drive. He appreciated the plantation drive in the college and urged students to also take part in clean and green programme.