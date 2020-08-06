UrduPoint.com
Plantation Campaign In Sindh To Start From Aug 9: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday while chairing a meeting regarding plantation in Sindh at Governor House announced, over 10 billion trees would be planted in five years during the campaign that will be started from August 09.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Shehzad Qureshi, Municipal Commissioner Karachi Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Zahid Saeed, Adnan Asdar, Farah Shah and others, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh said that the members of the Tiger Force will fully participate in the tree plantation campaign, on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor said that Pakistan is one of the countries affected by climate change and the Prime Minister is fully aware of the impact of climate change on Pakistan.

He said that besides planting trees, it was essential to provide awareness to the people in this regard as the usefulness of the tree planting campaign could not be realized unless the common man joined the campaign. We are fully committed to plant 10 billion trees in five years, he added.

