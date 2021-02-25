Plantation campaign kicks off in all of govt schools of Peshawar District

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Plantation campaign has been kicked off in all the government schools of Peshawar under the patronage of School Safety Cell Directorate of Elementary and Secondary education KP.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, UNICEF is providing technical and financial support to the initiative.

The campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mehmood and Project Director School Safety Cell, Miss Ume Laila by planting a sapling at Government High School Usma Zafar Number 2.

G.T road Peshawar.

A ceremony was also held in connection with plantation drive at the school, adds the press release.

Participants of the ceremony highlighted importance of plantation in making our environment clean, green and healthy. They also laid stress on teachers to create awareness among students about the issue.

Children on this occasion also prepared charts and models on importance of green environment.