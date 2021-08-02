UrduPoint.com

Plantation Campaign Launched By NHMP Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:44 PM

Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a plantation campaign was launched on the directions of IG National Highways & Motorway Police Kaleem Imam, DIG Masroor Alim Kolachi and SSP Ghulam Qadir Sindhu by NH&MP Beat 30, M-5 Sukkur in coordination with civil society here on Monday

The campaign was launched by planting the saplings by DSP Waheed-ul-Qamar and operation officers of NHMP Abdul Rehman and other field staff.

In his message DIG Kolachi said that by planting trees Motorway Police wants to give message to the people that if we want to see Pakistan green and clean, excessive plantation is the key.

He also added that people should realize that the upbringing of these planted saplings is absolutely necessary to provide pollution free atmosphere to the coming generations. DSP NH&MP Waheed-ul- Qamar said that plantation of trees is not only our national duty but is also a great service to humanity.

He said that trees are first defense line against environmental pollution.

On the occasion a walk also held to raise awareness about tree plantation.

At the end, officers of NHMP showed their strong will to continue this plantation drive on permanent basis.

Pakistan

