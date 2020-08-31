Plantation campaign launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan Monday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the grounds of Government Primary school, Chak No 468-GB.

He said that the government was striving to arrest environmental issues.

In this connection, the Clean & Green Punjab programme has been launched and now the entire nation is bound to play its role for success of the plan.

He said that trees are not only helpful in arresting environmental pollution but also help in increasing beauty of the area. Therefore, every citizen should plant maximum saplings during this season.

Area notables and activists of social and political organisations were also present.