UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Campaign Launched In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:38 PM

Plantation campaign launched in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali launched the plantation campaign here on Friday by planting a sapling along a road in D-Ground area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali launched the plantation campaign here on Friday by planting a sapling along a road in D-Ground area.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabi Cheema, Afifa Shajia, Mudassir Nazir, District Secretary Good Governance Tiger Force Major (retd) Abdul Rehman Rana, volunteers of Tiger force and others were also present.

The DC said that every citizen should fulfill its responsibility by planting at least two saplings. He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the tree plantation campaign was being implemented fully. He said that a target of planting more than one lakh saplings had been set in the rainy season plantation campaign, while 250 saplings were being planted on D-Ground roadside.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Road Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister hints at opening of restaurant ..

9 minutes ago

Huawei Introduces Petal Search Widget – Find App ..

16 minutes ago

50, 000 new Utility Stores to be set up countrywid ..

20 minutes ago

Plan to hike power tariff on IMF behest opposed: M ..

20 minutes ago

Woman gives birth in Rickshaw in Hyderabad

38 minutes ago

Passing of ICJ review bill in interest of Pakistan ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.