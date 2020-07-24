Plantation campaign launched in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali launched the plantation campaign here on Friday by planting a sapling along a road in D-Ground area.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabi Cheema, Afifa Shajia, Mudassir Nazir, District Secretary Good Governance Tiger Force Major (retd) Abdul Rehman Rana, volunteers of Tiger force and others were also present.

The DC said that every citizen should fulfill its responsibility by planting at least two saplings. He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the tree plantation campaign was being implemented fully. He said that a target of planting more than one lakh saplings had been set in the rainy season plantation campaign, while 250 saplings were being planted on D-Ground roadside.