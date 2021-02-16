UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Campaign On Swat Motorway Begins Under Clean & Green Pakistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Plantation campaign on Swat motorway begins under Clean & Green Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Under Clean and Green Pakistan(CGP), spring plantation campaign was launched in Mardan district where substantial number of saplings was being planted on Swat Motorway.  Commissioner Malakand, Muntazir Khan inaugurated the plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Katongin Mardan.  Divisional Forest Officer Mardan, Shah Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Katlang, Kamran Khan and other senior officers of district administration and forest department attended.  The Commissioner was informed that spring plantation has been formally started in the province including Mardan district where plants raised in Forest Department's nurseries were being distributed among farmers and general public to make the province's lush green.

  A substantial number of plants would be planted on Swat Motorway besides canal and roadside plantations. Work on 10 billion trees afforstration project was underway in KP where additional one billion saplings would be planted during next three years.  The commissioner directed for proper care of planted saplings besides ensuring active participation of masses in the afforstration campaign. He said trees plantation was continued charity and if every person plants at least five saplings and properly look after than over one 100 million trees would be planted in one year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Mardan Malakand Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

31 minutes ago

ADU forges strategic partnership with Advanced Cur ..

46 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

32 minutes ago

Commissioner waives off parking fee on heavy vehic ..

32 minutes ago

PMSA rescues three stranded fishing boats

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.