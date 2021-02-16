Plantation campaign on Swat motorway begins under Clean & Green Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Under Clean and Green Pakistan(CGP), spring plantation campaign was launched in Mardan district where substantial number of saplings was being planted on Swat Motorway. Commissioner Malakand, Muntazir Khan inaugurated the plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Katongin Mardan. Divisional Forest Officer Mardan, Shah Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Katlang, Kamran Khan and other senior officers of district administration and forest department attended. The Commissioner was informed that spring plantation has been formally started in the province including Mardan district where plants raised in Forest Department's nurseries were being distributed among farmers and general public to make the province's lush green.

A substantial number of plants would be planted on Swat Motorway besides canal and roadside plantations. Work on 10 billion trees afforstration project was underway in KP where additional one billion saplings would be planted during next three years. The commissioner directed for proper care of planted saplings besides ensuring active participation of masses in the afforstration campaign. He said trees plantation was continued charity and if every person plants at least five saplings and properly look after than over one 100 million trees would be planted in one year.