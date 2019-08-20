UrduPoint.com
Plantation Campaign "One Man, Two Plants" Begins

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:26 PM

Plantation campaign

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated "One man, Two plants" campaign to promote greenery and trees as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Sunday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurated "One man, Two plants" campaign to promote greenery and trees as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, here on Sunday.

The tree plantation ceremony held at Civil Line College.

In Multan division, 460,000 saplings would be planted by October 31.

Talking to the participants, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that citizens should take interest in maximum plantation. He said the incumbent government attached top priority to tree plantation. He informed that they would plant 2000 saplings along bank of Naubahar canal today. He lamented that the previous governments did not focus on plantation. Everybody will have to play role in the provision of neat and clean atmosphere to the coming generation.

Parliamentary secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi observed that every citizen should plant at least two trees.

He also stressed the need for looking after plants so that these should be nurtured properly.

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Sahu stated that they fixed target of two lakh plants in Multan. He informed that a proper audit of the plantation campaign and plants care, would also be made and action would be taken against the departments concerned, who failed to protect plants.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also spoke and informed that they distributed 78000 plants, free of cost, among citizens in the city. Citizens are availing plants, free of cost, from eight nurseries, he added.

MPA Saleem Labar said that "One Man, Two Plants" was not a campaign but an objective.

On this occasion, MPA Sabeen Gul, Chairman PHA Ejaz Janjoa, Chairman MDA Abdul Jabbar, hundreds of students and officials from different departments were also present.

