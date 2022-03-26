Plantation campaign starts at UET

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The Chemistry Department of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Saturday started a tree plantation camping under 'Green Pakistan Plantation Programme' as part of the UET centennial celebrations.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the campaign and planted a sapling, along with Chairperson Prof Dr Farhat Yasmeen, deans, registrar, faculty members, and students of the department.

The event was managed by the students and staff of Chemistry Department.

The VC appreciated the efforts of the chairperson for the national cause of plantation as part of university's plan of a clean, green, and sustainable UET.