Plantation ceremony held at Azadi Flyover

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A plantation ceremony was held at Azadi flyover here on Wednesday, in which, students from schools and colleges of the city participated in the plantation drive.

The students planted 10,000 fruity and shady plants at the greenbelt under Greater Iqbal and Azadi Flyover.

On the direction of PHA DG Zeeshan Javaid school and college principals, teachers and students and PHA Horticulture in-charges PHA Javed Hamid, Rahim Awan, Sajjad Riaz, Rana Rashid, Aamir Farooq participated in the plantation ceremony.

On the occasion, students also visited the National History Museum.

PHA officers said that all educational institutions should take part in the plantationcampaign to make the 'Clean & Green Lahore' campaign a success.