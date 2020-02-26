(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheerul islam Wednesday said that plantation was cheapest way to counter challenges of global warming and climate change.

He was addressing a function in connection with the clean and green afforestation campaign attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Divisional Forest Officer Gallies Forest Division, General Manager Construction CPEC and member Hazara Motorway.

The Commissioner said climate of Hazara was most suitable for plantation especially of Deodar, Chir Pine, others trees and maximum plantations would be carried out in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan and Batagram districts with the help of farmers, NGOs, national building departments, forest department and general public.

He said problems of pollution, desertification and climate change could easily be addressed by carrying out massive plantations on farm lands, canals, graveyards and lawns of houses and roadsides.

Later, the Commissioner along with other staff visited plantation sites on Hazara Motorway and inspected afforestration activities.

Under 10 billion tress afforestration campaign, plantation activities would be carried out from Havalian interchange to Mangal interchange.

The DFO informed the delegation that additional one billion trees would be planted under 10BTAP in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said free plants were being provided to people from forest department's nurseries during ongoing spring plantation campaign to make the province's lush green.

Due to BTAP, he said forest cover in KP has been increased to 26.6 percent in 2018 against 20.3pc in 2013, registering 6.3pc increase during 2013-18 with overall positive impact on honey, wildlife and furniture industry.

The Commissioner Hazara appreciated the efforts of Forest Department for carrying out massive plantations in Hazara division during first phase of BTAP and expressed the hope that more plantations would be carried out with assistance of all relevant stakeholders under 10 BTAP to provide clean environment to people.