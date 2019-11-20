UrduPoint.com
Plantation, Cleanliness Made In D-ground

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Plantation, cleanliness made in D-ground

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) -:Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) held a tree plantation ceremony in connection with cleanliness week at D-ground, Peoples Colony here Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, ADCF Asima Ejaz Cheema, Chairman PHA/MPA Latif Nazar, CTO Sardar Asif, DG PHA Asif Ch. and other officers along with students planted saplings and lifted waste from the park as a symbol to motivate the citizens regarding cleanliness.

Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana, Director PHA Abdullah Cheema, Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir, Chairman All Pakistan school Alliance Sadaqat Lodhi and resprentatives of NGOs were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chairman PHA Latif Nazar and other officers distributed the informative pamphlets among the students and citizens relating to the importance and significance of cleanliness and environmental protection.

They also distributed the cloth made shopping bags among the citizens.

Chairman PHA/MPA Latif Nazar said that environmental issues could be redressed by following the clean and green Pakistan Program. He said that individual and collective efforts should be continued to keep the environment neat & clean.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the cleanliness and tree plantation campaign would be taken as regular feature to keep the concerned departments and civil society mobilized in this regard.

He acknowledged the role of PHA to make the city green.

