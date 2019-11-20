UrduPoint.com
Plantation, Cleanliness Vital For Healthy Society: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Tuesday said that tree plantation and cleanliness were vital for healthy society and environmental protection.

He was addressing an awareness seminar held at Metropolitan Municipal Corporation Hall under the arrangement of District education Authority in connection with cleanliness week of district administration here.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students of different schools, teachers and civil society representatives. ADCF Asima Ejaz Cheema, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Education Ali Ahmad, CO MMC Sardar Naseer, District Coordinator Health Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present in the seminar.

During the event, the students of different schools presented tableau, skits and national songs.

The Deputy Commissioner maintained that objective of celebrating cleanliness week was to promote the trends of tree plantation and importance of the cleanliness.

He appreciated the efforts of the District Education Authority regarding tree plantation and cleanliness of the schools besides holding awareness sessions to disseminate the message of keeping neat & clean city.

Later, an awareness walk was also held under the arrangements of District Education Authority which was led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. Other officers, school teachers, students and citizens participated in the walk.

