"Plantation Day" Organized At Nursing School Of LUMHS

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :"Plantation Day" was organized at Nursing school, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Tuesday.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan planted trees and led an awareness walk and shed light on the importance of the plantation to create a cordial atmosphere in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the plantation campaign at the campus was aimed at creating a better environment for the people, especially students.

He said that the climate is changing all over the world due to which the intensity of heat was increasing.

He said that varsity management had decided to plant a large number of trees at the main campus.

He urged the students to participate in the campaign and plant at least a single tree to make the atmosphere clean.

