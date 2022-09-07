Plantation day to be observed in Sargodha division next week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The forest department will observe plantation day next week aimed at creating awareness among the masses about maximum plantation in the division.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Divisional Forest Officer Nisarul Haq said that venues had been identified at Chak No.

71 NB and Chak 72 NB near Jhang Road, where thousands of saplings of trees would be planted en masse on the day.

DFO Nisarul Haq said that during the one-day plantation drive, large-sized shady and fruitytrees would be planted.

The forest department had finalized arrangements in this regard, he added.