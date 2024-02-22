Open Menu

Plantation Drive- 2024 Kicked Off At Sindh University By Green Youth Movement Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Plantation drive- 2024 kicked off at Sindh University by Green Youth Movement Club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC) of Sindh University Jamshoro Thursday launched “Plantation Drive 2024” in the Arts Faculty Building of the university, many plants were planted on the campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Forest Officer Dr. Zubair Ahmad Chand said that there are many benefits of planting trees and there is a need to reduce environmental pollution for a better human life.

He said that cutting of trees should be avoided and plants should be planted as much as possible and take care of their growth.

Range Forest Officer Dr. Ghulam Hussain Shah said that everyone knows about the importance of tree planting, so it is everyone's responsibility to pay attention to tree planting and keep their environment green to keep Sindh alive.

Director of Students Affairs Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus Laghari said that the campus is being made green under the vision of the Vice Chancellor, for which the current afforestation campaign has been started.

Director Campus Security Dr. Saqib Ali Bharro, Security Officer Muhammad Ismail Bajir and Police Headquarters Jamshoro DSP Abdul Rehman Khaskheli participated in the campaign and planted saplings.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Police Jamshoro Saqib Ali

Recent Stories

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

DC Bahawalpur reviews arrangements of polio drive

35 minutes ago
 Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hocke ..

Netherlands Embassy hosts reception to honor hockey team

35 minutes ago
 Swift decision making must for national developmen ..

Swift decision making must for national development: Arif Alvi

35 minutes ago
 SFA distributes food licenses

SFA distributes food licenses

35 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 415 power pilferers in 24 hours

37 minutes ago
 Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambi ..

Ashrafi denounces misuse of apex court ruling ambiguities

37 minutes ago
Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hol ..

Poland vows to protect Ukraine aid deliveries, hold talks on border row

37 minutes ago
 ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultura ..

ICCI invites Saudi importers to import agricultural products from Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issua ..

PTA strengthens measures against illegal SIM issuance

37 minutes ago
 KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case

KPTMA refutes any link with tax fraud case

39 minutes ago
 President Alvi urges community action to combat th ..

President Alvi urges community action to combat thalassemia

39 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship c ..

All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Baseball Championship concludes

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan