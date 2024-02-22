Plantation Drive- 2024 Kicked Off At Sindh University By Green Youth Movement Club
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC) of Sindh University Jamshoro Thursday launched “Plantation Drive 2024” in the Arts Faculty Building of the university, many plants were planted on the campus.
Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Forest Officer Dr. Zubair Ahmad Chand said that there are many benefits of planting trees and there is a need to reduce environmental pollution for a better human life.
He said that cutting of trees should be avoided and plants should be planted as much as possible and take care of their growth.
Range Forest Officer Dr. Ghulam Hussain Shah said that everyone knows about the importance of tree planting, so it is everyone's responsibility to pay attention to tree planting and keep their environment green to keep Sindh alive.
Director of Students Affairs Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus Laghari said that the campus is being made green under the vision of the Vice Chancellor, for which the current afforestation campaign has been started.
Director Campus Security Dr. Saqib Ali Bharro, Security Officer Muhammad Ismail Bajir and Police Headquarters Jamshoro DSP Abdul Rehman Khaskheli participated in the campaign and planted saplings.
APP/mwq
