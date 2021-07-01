UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Drive At Govt College For Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Plantation drive at Govt College for Women

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A tree plantation drive was held at the Government College for Women, D-Type Colony ,here on Thursday.

Vice-Principal Shahida Zafar and Director Colleges Dr Kalsoom Akhtar planted saplings in the courtyard of the college. The faculty members were present.

The director colleges said that every person in society should plant saplings for provision of a healthy environment to the coming generations and curtailing environment pollution. She said that the best and cheapest way to eliminate environmental pollution was plantation. She asked students to plant saplings on their part and look after them for their proper growth.

Later, 'Dua' was offered for the country's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Women Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

2 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

16 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

16 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

17 minutes ago

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.