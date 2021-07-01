Plantation drive at Govt College for Women

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A tree plantation drive was held at the Government College for Women, D-Type Colony ,here on Thursday.

Vice-Principal Shahida Zafar and Director Colleges Dr Kalsoom Akhtar planted saplings in the courtyard of the college. The faculty members were present.

The director colleges said that every person in society should plant saplings for provision of a healthy environment to the coming generations and curtailing environment pollution. She said that the best and cheapest way to eliminate environmental pollution was plantation. She asked students to plant saplings on their part and look after them for their proper growth.

Later, 'Dua' was offered for the country's sovereignty.