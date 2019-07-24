UrduPoint.com
Plantation Drive At University Of Sindh In Full Swing: 350 More Saplings Planted

Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:45 PM

Plantation drive at University of Sindh in full swing: 350 more saplings planted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Tree plantation drive is underway at the University of Sindh Jamshoro as 350 more saplings were planted at different parts of the campus here on Wednesday.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat inaugurated the plantation campaign at Pakistan Study Centre, where as many as 100 saplings were planted by the faculty, students and employees. These saplings were gifted by Rotary Club of Hyderabad Galaxy.

Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahessar, dean faculty of social sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, director centre of excellence in analytical chemistry Prof. Dr. Shahabuddin Memon, director area study centre Prof.

Dr. Ghulam Akbar Mahessar, Rotarian Imdad Ali Bughio, Sajid Ali Bughio and others were also in attendance on the occasion.

On the other hand, the students and faculty of department of criminology planted 250 saplings in front of their department.

It may be noted that after the announcement made by vice chancellor to plant a total number of 40 thousand plants during the plantation drive, as many as 25,000 plants have so far been planted at different places of the Allama I.I Kazi campus in a week. The drive will continue further seven days in which further 15000 saplings will be planted to make the campus green and environment friendly.

