Plantation drive continues under clean, green project: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that tree plantation campaign was continued under the Prime Minister's initiative of Clean and Green Pakistan program.

Planting a tree at Qasim Fort Park here on Saturday, Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would continue tree plantation campaign in order to make clean and Green Pakistan project successful. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to plant maximum trees in order to prevent environmental pollution.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that plantation of 50 big shady trees has been completed at Qasim Fort Park. He said that efforts were being made to make parks and green belts of the city more green.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that PHA would continue plantation in the city under Clean and Green Pakistan project in order to maintain beauty of the city.