Open Menu

Plantation Drive For Beautification Of Sargodha Continues

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Plantation drive for beautification of Sargodha continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The emergency measures of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to make Sargodha green continues.

The monsoon plantation campaign, organised by the PHA Sargodha, is going on in full swing as well as renovation of parks, greenbelts and green areas of Sargodha. Along with providing positive and healthy recreational environment and activities to people, work is under way at the grass-roots level.

PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, along with his team, is leading the plantation and city beautification campaign. On his instructions, Assistant Director Horticulture Safeer Asad Ghuman, Garden Superintendent Hafiz Tayyab Khan, in charge of M&R Branch, Inspector Horticulture and Zone In-charge, Adnan Parvez, and other staff are continuing to take all possible measures.

The entire park will undergo a renovation work, apart from reshaping the walking track in the park, more benches will be installed for people to sit and new swings for children are also included in the plan. Also, to improve the sanitation system, more dustbins will be installed in the parks, cement and welding repair work would also be done and along with installation of more lights, selfie points would also be made here, so that the park could be opened by start of the next month.

Related Topics

Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan