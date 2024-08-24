Plantation drive for beautification of Sargodha continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The emergency measures of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to make Sargodha green continues.

The monsoon plantation campaign, organised by the PHA Sargodha, is going on in full swing as well as renovation of parks, greenbelts and green areas of Sargodha. Along with providing positive and healthy recreational environment and activities to people, work is under way at the grass-roots level.

PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, along with his team, is leading the plantation and city beautification campaign. On his instructions, Assistant Director Horticulture Safeer Asad Ghuman, Garden Superintendent Hafiz Tayyab Khan, in charge of M&R Branch, Inspector Horticulture and Zone In-charge, Adnan Parvez, and other staff are continuing to take all possible measures.

The entire park will undergo a renovation work, apart from reshaping the walking track in the park, more benches will be installed for people to sit and new swings for children are also included in the plan. Also, to improve the sanitation system, more dustbins will be installed in the parks, cement and welding repair work would also be done and along with installation of more lights, selfie points would also be made here, so that the park could be opened by start of the next month.