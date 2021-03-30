UrduPoint.com
Plantation Drive For Schools Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Plantation drive for schools inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Ali Jamali inaugurated the tree plantation drive for schools by planting a sapling on the lawn of government Abbasia High school here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the plantation drive will achieve its targets. Plants and trees not only make the environment beautiful but also help in keeping the atmosphere clean, he added.

He said the School education Department has been given the target of planting 40,000 saplings this year and added the planted saplings should be taken care of.

More Stories From Pakistan

