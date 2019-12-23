Plantation drive from Jan 15

On the direction of Director Public Instructions Punjab, the education department Faisalabad has decided to launch tree plantation drive 2020

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :On the direction of Director Public Instructions Punjab, the education department Faisalabad has decided to launch tree plantation drive 2020.

In this connection, the drive will be launched at all government schools and offices of education department from January 15.

According to official source here on Monday, Chief Executive Office Education has been directed to contact with forest department for arrangement of sapling.