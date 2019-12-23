UrduPoint.com
Plantation Drive From Jan 15

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:47 PM

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :On the direction of Director Public Instructions Punjab, the education department Faisalabad has decided to launch tree plantation drive 2020.

In this connection, the drive will be launched at all government schools and offices of education department from January 15.

According to official source here on Monday, Chief Executive Office Education has been directed to contact with forest department for arrangement of sapling.

