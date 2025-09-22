Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA

The Police Facilitation Center Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office witnessed a successful tree plantation drive led by Senior Police Officer and In-Charge of the center, Inspector Ali Hassan Jamali, along with his team

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Police Facilitation Center Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office witnessed a successful tree plantation drive led by Senior Police Officer and In-Charge of the center, Inspector Ali Hassan Jamali, along with his team.

The plantation was carried out within the premises of the center with the aim of enhancing its beauty and creating a more pleasant environment for the public.

On the occasion, Inspector Ali Hassan Jamali emphasized the importance of tree plantation, stating that it is the need of the hour. He said that Tree plantation not only enhances the beauty of our institutions but also helps combat environmental pollution.

He reiterated his commitment to making the surroundings greener and more sustainable, adding that such initiatives will continue in the future.

