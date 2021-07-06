Plantation drive in educational institutions in different stages

Plantation will be carried out in educational institutions of South Punjab in different phases, said Secretary Forest, wildlife and Fisheries, Sarfraz Khan Magasi on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Plantation will be carried out in educational institutions of South Punjab in different phases, said Secretary Forest, wildlife and Fisheries, Sarfraz Khan Magasi on Monday.

Speaking after planting a sapling under Monsoon drive at Quaid-i-Azam Education academy here, he stated that plantation drive would help materialization of Clean and Green Pakistan dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He informed that Deputy Secretary (Admin) Ali Atif and DPI (Secondary), South Punjab Azaz Joya will jointly monitor the plantation campaign in educational institutions.

The drive would not only improve environment of the instructions but also create awareness about plantation among the students, he informed.

The secretary ensured provision of saplings besides cultivation know how to the students and people.

Add Sec Fahad Haider, Conservator forest deptt, Athar Khagha and education deptt officials were present.