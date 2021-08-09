Plantation drive inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The monsoon plantation drive was inaugurated here in the district with planting of saplings at the premises Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, District Officer CPWB Ijaz Aslam Dogar, District Coordinator PM Clean & Green Programme Zeeshan Babar, and others planted saplings on the occasion.

At least 1,000 saplings will be planted in the district under Plant for Pakistan campaign, it was learnt.

The commissioner said that plantation at all levels was ongoing under the PM's 10 billion tree Tsunami programme and participation of children in the campaign was most appreciable. He advised the children to plant maximum plants in their areas and looks after the plants to ensure their proper growth.