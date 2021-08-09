UrduPoint.com

Plantation Drive Inaugurated

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Plantation drive inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The monsoon plantation drive was inaugurated here in the district with planting of saplings at the premises Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, District Officer CPWB Ijaz Aslam Dogar, District Coordinator PM Clean & Green Programme Zeeshan Babar, and others planted saplings on the occasion.

At least 1,000 saplings will be planted in the district under Plant for Pakistan campaign, it was learnt.

The commissioner said that plantation at all levels was ongoing under the PM's 10 billion tree Tsunami programme and participation of children in the campaign was most appreciable. He advised the children to plant maximum plants in their areas and looks after the plants to ensure their proper growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami All Billion

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

15 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

26 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

10 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 wit ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 with national zeal, fervor

10 minutes ago
 Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuatio ..

Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

12 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.