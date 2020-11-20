UrduPoint.com
Plantation Drive Inaugurated At Cholistan University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Plantation drive inaugurated at Cholistan University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The plantation drive was inaugurated at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur here Friday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling at the university campus. Vice-Chancellor CUVAS Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Peerzada and MPA Samiullah Chaudhry were also present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that planting of trees and taking care of them is a charity.

He said that plants that consume less water must be planted in the desert of Cholistan. He said that large scale plantation was indispensable to tackle global warming and climate changes. Vice-Chancellor CUVAS Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Khan briefed that citrus plants will be planted at 25 acres of land in the university.

He told that university was conducting research on fruit plants that consume less water.

