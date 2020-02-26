Plantation drive kicked off in Galyat

(@FahadShabbir)

DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday kicked off plantation drive by planting an Apricot sapling in Galyat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday kicked off plantation drive by planting an Apricot sapling in Galyat.

Addressing a tree plantation drive organized by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) at UC Bagnotar, DC said that trees are extremely useful and necessary for the growth of a healthy society.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the main cause of asthma and respiratory illnesses is pollution that has also threaten the entire world, planting fruit trees in Galiyat will provide a new chapter of tourism, the results of which will be revealed in the coming few years.

Addressing the participants, Director General GDA said that up to 50,000 fruit trees are being distributed in the first phase at Galiyat while the local property owners would establish their own fruit gardens for which GDA would provide fruit plants at different places, care and growth of the fruit plants would be responsibility of the owners, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, DC Abbottabad and DG GDA distributed fruit plants amongst the locals including, Apple, Pear, Apricot, local fruit Amloc, Cardamom, and Cherry.