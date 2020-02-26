UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Drive Kicked Off In Galyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:48 PM

Plantation drive kicked off in Galyat

DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday kicked off plantation drive by planting an Apricot sapling in Galyat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday kicked off plantation drive by planting an Apricot sapling in Galyat.

Addressing a tree plantation drive organized by the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) at UC Bagnotar, DC said that trees are extremely useful and necessary for the growth of a healthy society.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the main cause of asthma and respiratory illnesses is pollution that has also threaten the entire world, planting fruit trees in Galiyat will provide a new chapter of tourism, the results of which will be revealed in the coming few years.

Addressing the participants, Director General GDA said that up to 50,000 fruit trees are being distributed in the first phase at Galiyat while the local property owners would establish their own fruit gardens for which GDA would provide fruit plants at different places, care and growth of the fruit plants would be responsibility of the owners, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, DC Abbottabad and DG GDA distributed fruit plants amongst the locals including, Apple, Pear, Apricot, local fruit Amloc, Cardamom, and Cherry.

Related Topics

World Abbottabad Apple

Recent Stories

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

36 minutes ago

Farewell ceremony for Cheif Justice Lahore High Co ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body's meeting adjourned on abse ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of former interior m ..

2 minutes ago

Abkhazia to Ban Entry for Foreigners, Except Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Minister assures tax relief on voluntary Punjab Re ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.