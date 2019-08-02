UrduPoint.com
Plantation Drive Kicks Off

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:20 PM

Plantation drive kicks off

Commissioner Sahiwal division, Nadeem-ur-Rehman formally kicked off the plantation drive here on Friday in which all government and non government organizations would take part

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal division, Nadeem-ur-Rehman formally kicked off the plantation drive here on Friday in which all government and non government organizations would take part.

Inaugural ceremony held at Commissioner office Sahiwal while Nadeem-ur-Rehman planted a sapling in his office.

On this occasion, he said that the plantation drive has started under the 'Clean and Green' programme and urged the masses to fully participate in the drive for healthy environment.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Zaman Wattoo, Additional Commissioner, S.D Khalid, Directorate Development, Anees-ur-Rehman, Director Local Government, Qari Khalid Nazir, Director Information, Muhammad Aqeel Ashfaq, Deputy Director Local Government, Azhar Deewan were also present in the ceremony.

