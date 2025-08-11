Open Menu

Plantation Drive Kicks Off In AJK To Mitigate Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 07:33 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A large-scale tree plantation drive, jointly organised by the Forest Department, Organic Growers and the Wildlife Department, has been launched in Pattika, Muzaffarabad.

The campaign kicked off yesterday at the Wildlife Park and Zoo Patika, in which residents, schoolchildren and environmental activists took part.

District Information Officer Sohail Khan, along with environmental activists including Raja Shakeel Khan and Daniyal Khan, planted saplings to mark the occasion.

“Our region is among the most vulnerable to climate hazards,” participants said, adding that tree plantation is one of the most effective ways to improve the environment and fight climate change.

The campaign seeks to ensure maximum sapling survival by taking advantage of favourable rainy-season conditions. Priority is being given to indigenous tree species that support local biodiversity.

Organisers of the campaign noted that the initiative aims not only to plant trees but also to raise public awareness about environmental conservation.

They stressed the importance of selecting suitable species, involving the community, and ensuring proper aftercare to guarantee long-term success.“This effort will help restore the environment, provide wildlife habitats, and enhance the natural beauty of the area,” they added.

