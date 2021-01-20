UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plantation Drive Kicks Off In Battagram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Plantation drive kicks off in Battagram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Forest department Battagram Wednesday kicked off afforestation drive where millions of saplings would be planted in the district.

According to the details, the drive was started in a ceremony held at the forest office Battagarm where Deputy Commissioner Battagra Abdul Hameed Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwat DFO Battagram Aqeel Abbassi, former Tehsil Nazim Muhammad Khan Tarand and others were present.

DC Battagram while addressing the ceremony underlines the need of the plantation and said that forests are a huge source of oxygen and they also provide us a pollution-free environment.

He further said that on the directives of district administration forest department is providing saplings to the health department, education, social welfare, and others to plant them in their respective areas, adding he said that the citizens can also collect the sapling to become a part of the plantation drive in the district.

It was reiterated that common people from every walk of life would be involved in the campaign in a bid to create among them a sense of ownership towards the drive which would ensure committed participation and projected growth of the budding plantation, it was hoped.

Other speakers while addressing the ceremony said that trees are associated with human lives, we all have to take care of plants as we take care of each other.

They further said that environmental changes are taking place on planet earth rapidly, to tackle the environmental issues KP government during last 8 years have started many mega projects of afforestation in the province those were admired on the international level. The speakers underlined the need of planting one person one tree to make this drive successful.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

56 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

1 hour ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.