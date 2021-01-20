Plantation drive kicks off in Battagram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Forest department Battagram Wednesday kicked off afforestation drive where millions of saplings would be planted in the district.

According to the details, the drive was started in a ceremony held at the forest office Battagarm where Deputy Commissioner Battagra Abdul Hameed Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwat DFO Battagram Aqeel Abbassi, former Tehsil Nazim Muhammad Khan Tarand and others were present.

DC Battagram while addressing the ceremony underlines the need of the plantation and said that forests are a huge source of oxygen and they also provide us a pollution-free environment.

He further said that on the directives of district administration forest department is providing saplings to the health department, education, social welfare, and others to plant them in their respective areas, adding he said that the citizens can also collect the sapling to become a part of the plantation drive in the district.

It was reiterated that common people from every walk of life would be involved in the campaign in a bid to create among them a sense of ownership towards the drive which would ensure committed participation and projected growth of the budding plantation, it was hoped.

Other speakers while addressing the ceremony said that trees are associated with human lives, we all have to take care of plants as we take care of each other.

They further said that environmental changes are taking place on planet earth rapidly, to tackle the environmental issues KP government during last 8 years have started many mega projects of afforestation in the province those were admired on the international level. The speakers underlined the need of planting one person one tree to make this drive successful.