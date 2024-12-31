Open Menu

Plantation Drive Launched In Islamabad's National Park

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Plantation drive launched in Islamabad's National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board has launched a tree plantation drive in National Park, Islamabad

According to a private news channel, the first phase of the campaign, inaugurated on Tuesday, focuses on planting trees to enhance the park's greenery.

This initiative follows Supreme Court directives to optimize public spaces for the benefit of Islamabad's residents. 

In the second phase, additional facilities such as benches and other amenities will be added to improve the park’s environment for visitors. 

The drive aims to promote environmental conservation and provide a pleasant space for the public to enjoy.

Related Topics

Islamabad Supreme Court

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

7 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

22 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

28 minutes ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

37 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

37 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

39 minutes ago
ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

1 hour ago
 EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donati ..

EU ambassadors to UAE participates in blood donation campaign

2 hours ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan