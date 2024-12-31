ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board has launched a tree plantation drive in National Park, Islamabad.

According to a private news channel, the first phase of the campaign, inaugurated on Tuesday, focuses on planting trees to enhance the park's greenery.

This initiative follows Supreme Court directives to optimize public spaces for the benefit of Islamabad's residents.

In the second phase, additional facilities such as benches and other amenities will be added to improve the park’s environment for visitors.

The drive aims to promote environmental conservation and provide a pleasant space for the public to enjoy.