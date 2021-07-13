UrduPoint.com
Plantation Drive Launched To Plant Of 9.148 Mln Saplings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha, Dr Farah Masood on Tuesday inaugurated 'Tree plantation campaign' by planting a sapling in the premises of her office.

Speaking on the occasion,the Commissioner urged people to come forward and help create pollution-free environment in their areas and cited that it was their national obligation as well as a noble cause.

A target of 9.

148 million saplings has been set for the monsoon plantation campaign in four districts of the division. As many as 1.527 million saplings would be planted in Sargodha, 1.892 million in Khushab, 3.97 million in Mianwali and 1.817 million saplings would be planted in Bhakkar district.

During the ongoing green week (July 12-18) being held under the program "Khidmat Aapki Dahleez par" a total of 57,450 saplings would be planted in all the four districts of the division.

