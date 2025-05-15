Open Menu

Plantation Drive Of Fruit-bearing Trees Launched In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) On the directive of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapuron, a province-wide campaign to plant fruit-bearing trees has been officially launched.

The initiative was aimed at restoring the natural habitat for birds and maintaining ecological balance.

According to a notification issued by the CM's Secretariat, all administrative secretaries, commissioners, and deputy commissioners have been instructed to begin plantation activities during the monsoon season.

The CM has emphasized planting indigenous and medium-sized fruit trees on all government properties, including offices, official residences, colonies, and departmental lands.

Departments have been directed to initiate the plantation drive independently and submit detailed reports on the number, type, and location of trees planted.

This green initiative was being hailed as a step toward a sustainable and prosperous future for the province, ensuring a healthier environment for generations to come.

