UrduPoint.com

Plantation Drive On Highways In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Plantation drive on highways in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forestry Department with support of all stake holders has completed plantation of 442,067 plants on M1-Motorway, 3378475 on Hazara Expressway and 178,860 on Swat Expressway under 10BTTP is an initiative to illustrate Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is focusing heavily on the tree plantation to enhance the green cover and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change phenomenon.

Chief Minister is of vision that ongoing tree plantation drive will continue throughout the province with new zeal and commitment in order to counter the negative effects of Pollution, environmental changes, droughts, floods and other natural challenges for which prior preparedness is of paramount importance.

He also appealed that citizens along with government and non government organizations should also contribute their fare share in making the province green which would not only help in improving the environment but would also be a significant contribution in promoting tourism.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat All Government Share

Recent Stories

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

21 minutes ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

29 minutes ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

1 hour ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

2 hours ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.