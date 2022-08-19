Plantation drive on highways in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forestry Department with support of all stake holders has completed plantation of 442,067 plants on M1-Motorway, 3378475 on Hazara Expressway and 178,860 on Swat Expressway under 10BTTP is an initiative to illustrate Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is focusing heavily on the tree plantation to enhance the green cover and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change phenomenon.

Chief Minister is of vision that ongoing tree plantation drive will continue throughout the province with new zeal and commitment in order to counter the negative effects of Pollution, environmental changes, droughts, floods and other natural challenges for which prior preparedness is of paramount importance.

He also appealed that citizens along with government and non government organizations should also contribute their fare share in making the province green which would not only help in improving the environment but would also be a significant contribution in promoting tourism.